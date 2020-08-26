BTS Is Predicted To Land First #1 Hit With “Dynamite”

It looks like BTS is about to make history. Again! The K-Pop Kings are on the verge of landing their first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Because of the way the chart is compiled, a series of mid-week updates are given and today’s tally puts “Dynamite” slightly ahead of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Things can still change between now and Monday when the official chart is announced, but things are looking very rosy for the septet — particularly with the arrival of a remix EP and alternate video.

As far as I’m aware, BTS would become to the first K-Pop act to reach number one on the Hot 100. (PSY’s “Gangnam Style” peaked at number two despite selling over five million copies). That achievement would be on top of the biggest band in the world setting a new record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours. Believe it or not, BTS’ “Dynamite” video racked up 101.1 million views in its day of release. Given that video views count towards the chart, you might as well watch the blockbuster visual again below.

