Ty Dolla $ign Taps Nicki Minaj For “Expensive”

August 28 is shaping up to be the busiest Friday of 2020. That’s the date that BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” arrives as well as Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now.” Other artists in the mix include Dua Lipa, Halsey, Gwen Stefani and Justin Bieber. You can now add Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj to this week’s bumper New Music Friday lineup. They join forces for a new banger called “Expensive,” which is the second single from Tyrone’s (his real name) third studio album, Dream House.

And, given the success his collaborator has enjoyed in 2020, “Expensive” could be a massive hit. After all, Nicki has already racked up two number one hits this year — first, as the featured artist on Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix and then as the co-lead on “Trollz.” She also landed a top 20 hit with a cameo on ASAP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips.” Ty Dolla $ign shared a snippet of the visual earlier today and it looks like a lavish affair complete with a sexy supermodel and luxury goods. Get a taste of “Expensive” below.

