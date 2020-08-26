girl in red Switches Up Her Sound On Epic “Rue”

girl in red amassed hundreds of millions of streams with her uniquely melancholy brand of bedroom-pop, but the Norwegian singer/songwriter broadens her sonic horizons on “Rue.” Inspired by a character on HBO’s Euphoria, Marie Ulven Ringheim’s (her real name) latest is pitch-black and epic in scope. “I remember you couldn’t stop crying, you found me when I thought I was dying,” she begins the song. “Believe me when I say, I tried so hard to change.” It soon becomes apparent that “Rue” is about mental health.

“I tried to get it off my mind, to leave that all behind,” Marie sings on a rock-tinged chorus that evokes ’90s acts like Placebo and Muse. “Don’t wanna make it worse, I’m gonna make it work.” Why did the breakout star choose this topic? “A lot of people don’t know about mental health,” she explains in the press release. “People lack knowledge and don’t understand that your mental health isn’t necessarily who you are. You can be depressed but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to go outside or you don’t have feelings. To me it’s not taboo at all to talk about mental health.”

Watch the suitably gloomy video, which was directed by Niels Windfeldt, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!