Katy Perry Gives Birth To Daisy Dove Bloom

In the space of 24 hours, Katy Perry will have given birth to a new album and an actual child. When will your fave? The superstar welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom into the world last night (August 26) and shared an adorable black-and-white pic, which was accompanied by a message from Unicef. “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” the post began. “We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors [Katy Perry] and [Orlando Bloom’s] new bundle of joy. They then shared a message from the proud parents.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orland started. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare,” they continued. “In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity.”

See the first pic of Katy’s baby girl below.

