Nikki Fre$h (AKA Nicole Richie) Is Releasing An Album

2020 is nothing if not surprising. Along with an endless cavalcade of hellish developments, there have also been a couple of fun moments. Like the announcement of Nicole Richie’s debut album. Unearthed arrives on August 28 (AKA tonight) and is definitely worth a listen. There’s a twist, however. The project is being released under the moniker Nikki Fre$h, which is the titular character of Nicole’s Quibi series. In it, she plays a semi-delusional rapper and the accompanying music is intentionally hilarious.

There’s a bop called “Drip Drip” about clean drinking water and “We Are A Garden,” which includes the Grammy-worthy lyric “I’m a seed, bitch!” I know the album is satirical, but the songs are kind of… good. Nicole has a surprisingly smooth flow and the production is tight. Perhaps, the 38-year-old would consider releasing a legitimate musical project at some point. A background in reality TV didn’t stop (one-time BFF) Paris Hilton and Heidi Montag dropping albums. Get a taste for Unearthed below.

