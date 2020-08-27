Chris Stapleton Announces ‘Starting Over’ LP, Drops Title Track

Chris Stapleton joins a bumper New Music Friday lineup with a heartfelt country anthem called “Starting Over,” which doubles as the lead single from his similarly-titled 4th album (due November 13). The superstar, who has collaborated with Justin Timberlake and Pink, dreams of a fresh start on the rousing tune. “The road rolls out like a welcome mat, to a better place than the one we’re at,” he begins over strummed guitar. “And I ain’t got no kinda plan, I’ve had all of this town I can stand.”

By the time Chris arrives at the chorus, he is ready for a change. “For once in our life, let’s take our chances and roll the dice,” the 42-year-old sings in his trademark gravelly tone. “I can be your lucky penny, you can be my four-leaf clover — starting over.” The lyrics are simple yet poetic, and the “Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker’s sincerity is completely disarming. The album includes 11 new songs and three covers including John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life.” Check out the full tracklist below and listen to “Starting Over” at the bottom of the post.

Chris’ Starting Over tracklist:

1. Starting Over

2. Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

3. Cold

4. When I’m With You

5. Arkansas

6. Joy Of My Life

7. Hillbilly Blood

8. Maggie’s Song

9. Whiskey Sunrise

10. Worry B Gone

11. Old Friends

12. Watch You Burn

13. You Should Probably Leave

14. Nashville, TN

Are you excited for Chris’ new album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!