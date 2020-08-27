David Guetta & Sia Will Reunite On “Let’s Love”

Prepare for a banger! David Guetta is reuniting with Sia on a new banger called “Let’s Love.” Written and recorded during quarantine, their fifth collaboration spreads a message of love and hope. It drops on September 11 and is destined to be massive. The stats speak for themselves. “Titanium,” their first song together, has amassed more than one billion streams. The duo’s three subsequent singles — 2012’s “She Wolf (Falling to Pieces),” 2015’s “Bang My Head” and 2018’s “Flames” — add another billion streams to their joint tally.

2020 has already been a hugely busy year for both collaborators. David has been focussing on his core audience, dropping a handful of club-centric bangers. Sia, on the other hand, has written, directed and recorded the soundtrack for a movie musical called Music, contributed a song called “Original” to the Doolittle soundtrack, dropped a stand-alone single called “Saved My Life” and teased her movie and upcoming 9th album with “Together.” Get a taste for David & Sia’s “Let’s Love” below.

Are you excited for their latest collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!