Katy Perry Drops Cute “Harleys In Hawaii” Animation

When it comes to serving a fully-fledged ERA in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, Katy Perry gets full marks. The superstar, who gave birth to a baby girl called Daisy Dove last night, has blessed us with elaborate live performances, multiple album covers, multiple videos (sometimes for the same song) and now a series of cute animations. The 35-year-old’s latest gift is a black-and-white cartoon set to the incredibly underrated “Harleys In Hawaii,” which evokes very early Disney.

In it, our heroine escapes a harsh life of hula dancing to go for a spin on a motorbike with a companion. Katy’s new “Harleys In Hawaii” video is extremely cute and very watchable. It follows an animated video for “Never Really Over,” which found the new-mom doing the dishes. (Just go with it). At this point, there’s every chance that Katy is going to give us a full visual album. We’ll know more when Smile drops tonight. You can pre-order your copy here and watch “Harleys In Hawaii” 2.0 below.

