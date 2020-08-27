Katy Perry Drops Cute “Harleys In Hawaii” Animation

Mike Wass | August 27, 2020 2:26 pm
CREDIT: Capitol Records
Katy Reveals 'Smile' Tracklist
Katy Reveals 'Smile' Tracklist
Katy Perry has unveiled the tracklist of 'Smile' in a typically wacky way.

When it comes to serving a fully-fledged ERA in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, Katy Perry gets full marks. The superstar, who gave birth to a baby girl called Daisy Dove last night, has blessed us with elaborate live performances, multiple album covers, multiple videos (sometimes for the same song) and now a series of cute animations. The 35-year-old’s latest gift is a black-and-white cartoon set to the incredibly underrated “Harleys In Hawaii,” which evokes very early Disney.

In it, our heroine escapes a harsh life of hula dancing to go for a spin on a motorbike with a companion. Katy’s new “Harleys In Hawaii” video is extremely cute and very watchable. It follows an animated video for “Never Really Over,” which found the new-mom doing the dishes. (Just go with it). At this point, there’s every chance that Katy is going to give us a full visual album. We’ll know more when Smile drops tonight. You can pre-order your copy here and watch “Harleys In Hawaii” 2.0 below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' Era
70 Photos »
Tags: