Jason Derulo Drops “Take You Dancing” Video

The great Jason Derulo revival of 2020 shows no sign of slowing down. The pop star is currently enjoying a massive worldwide hit with “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” and has another on the way with “Take You Dancing.” Another track with a TikTok connection, the sing-along bop has racked up more than 30 million streams in a couple of weeks. “Pourin’ up, up, up by the liter,” Jason sings on the pre-chorus. “If you keepin’ up, you’s a keeper.” The hitmaker then turns his attention to romance.

“Let me take you dancing, two-step to the bedroom,” he croons on the chorus. “We don’t need no dancefloor, let me see your best move.” Jason rolls out the video for “Take You Dancing” today (August 27) and it’s only a matter of time before it goes viral. Boasting special effects (that’s kind of his thing on TikTok) and choreography, the clip finds our hero chilling in a giant cocktail glass and busting a move on a table. At this rate, Jason might want to start thinking about his 5th album. Watch “Take You Dancing” below.

