Teddy Swims Is Back With A Funky Bop Called “Broke”

Teddy Swims ranks as one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to his major-label debut single “Picky” and a Shania Twain-approved cover of “You’re Still The One.” The Atlanta, GA newcomer now returns with a funky bop called “Broke.” Which he was before going viral on YouTube and landing a record deal. “Remember days, like just last week,” Teddy begins the song. “There wasn’t nothin in the kitchen left to eat.” Things have changed, however: “I’m so used to being broke, but not no more,” he sings on the chorus. I’m buying all the things I never could afford.”

“The song, as carefree as it may sound, comes from an honest place,” the 30-year-old explains. “I was so used to being broke my whole life that it is hard to believe I’m not hurting for money anymore… earlier this year, when the whole team drove across the country to Los Angeles, we weren’t staying in motels and on couches anymore — we had an Airbnb in the Hollywood Hills. It is because of the friends and family who’ve supported my vision that this is happening.” Watch Teddy’s blinged-out video below.

