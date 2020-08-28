CNCO Returns With A Sultry Bop Called “Beso”

Latin boy band CNCO makes a welcome return with a sultry bop called “Beso.” Effortless summery and feel-good, the quintet’s latest single will be performed for the very first time at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30. It will be a big night for Joel, Richard, Erick, Christopher and Zabdiel given that they are also in the running for three awards. “Honey Boo,” their hit collaboration with Natti Natasha, is nominated for Best Group, Best Quarantine Performance and Best Choreography.

2020 is shaping up to be another huge year for CNCO after a breakthrough 2019. Last year, the band dropped their well-received Que Quiénes Somos EP and collaborated with artists as diverse as PRETTYMUCH (“Me Necesita” is a banger) and Abraham Mateo. CNCO been chipping away at their third album for a couple of years now, so hopefully we will get an announcement before the end of the year. After all, they already have more than enough good songs to fill one. Fall in love with “Beso” below.

