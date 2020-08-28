Sasha Sloan Unveils Cover Of Debut LP ‘Only Child’

After releasing a trio of excellent EPs, Sasha Sloan is finally ready to drop her debut album. Only Child arrives on October 16 (pre-order your copy here) and contains the singles “Lie” and “House With No Mirrors.” The visual for the latter also arrived tonight (August 27) and it’s a stunning, black-and-white offering that finds the singer/songwriter walking around an empty, mirrorless house in sad clown makeup. As she begins to accept herself, Sasha slowly wipes the paint from her face.

It looks like “Lie” and “House With No Mirrors” give a fairly accurate idea of the raw, soul-searching songs to come — at least if the titles are any indication. (“Hypochondriac,” “Someone You Hate” and “Is It Just Me?” are very much on brand). However, don’t expect non-stop sadness. Sasha promises moments on levity too. “I wasn’t afraid to be myself and lean into my Americana and pop roots,” she told Idolator. I’ve always been trying to figure out how to blend the two. On this album, each song is a different part of who I am.”

See the tracklist of Only Child below and watch Sasha’s moving “House With No Mirrors” video at the bottom of the post.

The tracklist:

1. Matter To You

2. Only Child

3. House With No Mirrors

4. Lie

5. Hypochondriac

6. Is It Just Me?

7. Santa’s Real

8. Someone You Hate

9. Until It Happens To You

10. High School Me

