BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Is A Tasty Treat

After one of the most exciting rollouts of 2020, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” is finally here. The summery bop, which is largely performed in English, allows each member of the quartet — and their superstar collaborator — to shine. The ladies all trade verses with Selena stepping in for the irresistible chorus. “Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream,” the Rare diva purrs over bouncy beats. “Catch me in the fridge right, where the ice be.” That leads us to the refrain: “Ice cream chillin’, chillin’.”

BLACKPINK always comes through with a spectacular visual and “Ice Cream” is no exception. The K-Pop queens serve sugary sweet looks and cute choreography, while Selena gets her fashion model on in a series of sizzling scenes. It’s fun, flirty and never takes itself too seriously. It will be fascinating to see where the song debuts on the Billboard Hot 100. BLACKPINK’s last two singles (“Sour Candy” and “How You Like That”) both peaked at number 33, but this banger has the support of two massive fandoms and a full radio campaign.

Get a taste of “Ice Cream” below.

