Premiere: ACE HARPER’s Defiant “Body Politics”

ACE HARPER joins this week’s New Music Friday lineup with her first single of 2020. Defiant and instantly catchy, “Body Politics” works both as a dance-pop anthem and mantra to live by. “I won’t behave, I don’t do fake,” she sings over crashing synths on the chorus. “Want a taste? My body politics.” What inspired the song? “I wrote [it] about having autonomy over one’s body as a woman,” ACE reveals. “I see all women as beautiful. Every color, size and age. Radical self love and acceptance of others is the new punk rock.”

“If you aren’t here for inclusivity you are going to be left behind,” the multi-faceted artist continues. “This song is a celebration of imperfection and authenticity! I am vehement about empowering all women and sharing my own life experience. There has never been a better time for females to be bold and to lead in every industry. It’s an exciting time.” We’re very excited to premiere ACE’s fierce “Body Politics” video below. If you like this banger, be sure to check out her 2019 singles “Crash Bang Baby” and “Dollar Pills.”

