Dua Lipa Taps Mark Ronson & Gwen Stefani For “Physical” Remix

Dua Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia arrives today (August 28) and it’s a non-stop party. Lovingly curated and mixed by The Blessed Madonna, the 50-minute DJ mixtape also houses a couple of superstar collaborations. “Levitating” featuring Madonna and Missy Elliot was rolled out as the lead single a couple of weeks ago, but the updated version of “Physical” might be even better. Fleshed out with lush instrumentation by Mark Ronson and featuring the instantly-recognizable vocals of Gwen Stefani, this is an absolute winner.

Time will tell if Dua’s “Physical” remix gets the video treatment, but it is essential listening for any (pop) music-deprived Gwen Stefani fan. Other highlights on the mixtape include a mashup of “Break My Heart” and Jamiroquai’s “Cosmic Girl,” Mr. Finger’s overhaul of “Hallucinate” (which samples Gwen’s signature hit “Hollaback Girl”) and Moodymann’s epic, six-minute remix of “Break My Heart.” Get ready to dance and stream Club Future Nostalgia in full below.

