JoJo Rolls Out Collaborations With Demi Lovato & Tinashe

JoJo rolls out the deluxe edition of good to know tonight (August 28) and it houses collaborations with Demi Lovato and Tinashe. Let’s start with the former. “Lonely Hearts” is one of my favorite songs on the album and it gets elevated even higher by the addition of Demi’s powerful pipes. As for “Love Reggae,” well, JoJo’s duet with Tinashe is a slinky bedroom anthem with eye-popping lyrics. “Open up your mind and, do the things you never showed nobody,” the “Leave (Get Out)” legend begins. “I’m just glad they never really got the chance to know your body.”

Tinashe is even more direct. “Two times in a night, let that natural light glow,” she coos on her verse. “Pussy always sweet, face look like a seat.” You get the drift. The collaborators come together on the sultry chorus. “I need you and I want you, and it won’t stop,” the harmonize over reggae-tined production. “Oh baby, while we’re making love… make it rain down, make it rain down.” With any luck, these queens will bless us with a suitably sexy video. In the meantime, stream the deluxe edition of good to know here and check out JoJo’s killer collaborations below.

“Love Reggae”:

“Lonely Hearts (Remix)”:

