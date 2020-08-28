Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s Silky Smooth “Over Now”

While BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” is undoubtedly the most-anticipated collaboration of the week, Calvin Harris and The Weeknd’s “Over Now” could give a run for its money on the charts. Just don’t expect a club banger. Rather, the first-time collaborators concoct a silky smooth breakup anthem that showcases Abel’s soulful vocals. “I don’t really care if your tears fall down your face, you know you play the victim every time,” he begins the track rather unforgivingly.

“I need you to know that, we ain’t ever gonna go back,” The Weeknd continues on the pre-chorus. “This time, it got so bad.” His final word on the matter? “Don’t get too confused, girl, it’s over now.” Ouch. There’s something about “Over Now” that reminds me of ’90s Michael Jackson, which is obviously a very good thing. And probably not a coincidence given the Canadian superstar’s appreciation for The King Of Pop. Oh, and be sure to watch Emil Nava’s mind-bending “Over Now” visual below. It’s a trip.

