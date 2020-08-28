Christina Aguilera Drops New Version Of “Reflection”

Brace yourself for a wave of nostalgia! Christina Aguilera has released a new version of “Reflection” for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan. Don’t worry, the classic ballad hasn’t been tinkered with too much. The production has just been updated for 2020 and Legend X finesses her vocal delivery. It’s a testament to the quality of the song that it sounds every bit as powerful today as it did in 1998 when Christina first released it. (Yes, it was her very first single — arriving a good six months before “Genie In A Bottle”).

“Look at me, you may think you see,” Xtina begins. “Who I really am, but you’ll never know me.” She continues to seek validation for her identity on the eerily-timely chorus. “Who is that girl I see, staring straight back at me?” the enduring hitmaker belts. “When will my reflection show, who I am inside?” Mulan was originally scheduled to be released in March, but then COVID-19 struck and the project was left in limbo for months. Disney finally decided to make it a Disney+ exclusive (due September 4). Watch Christina’s “Reflection” video below.

