Mariah Carey Drops 5 (!!) ‘Butterfly’-Era Remix EPs

Mariah Carey’s weekly drop of old-school goodies is one of the few good things to happen in 2020. So far, the living legend has blessed us with a live EP and remix EPs for her self-titled debut, Emotions, Music Box and Daydream. That’s not to mention last week’s arrival of “Save The Day,” the stunning lead single from Mariah’s upcoming The Rarities album (due October 2). I was afraid that the enduring hitmaker’s #MC30 celebrations were going to end before she reached my favorite album, but I should have known that Mimi would come through.

Today, the pop icon rolls out five (!!) remix EPs from the Butterfly era. And they are all exceedingly generous. There are 12 tracks on the “Honey” EP including remixes with Mase and Da Brat, while the “Butterfly” EP is comprised of 10 tracks. The “My All” EP comes with a live performance from VH1 Divas, “The Roof” EP includes the Mobb Deep mixes and the “Breakdown” EP houses a feature from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. You can stream all five remix EPs in full below. I can hardly wait for Rainbow to get its turn next week!

