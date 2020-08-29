Robyn’s Protégé Zhala Returns With Otherworldly “Holes”

And she’s back. Zhala, still the only artist signed to Robyn’s Konichiwa Records, returns after a five-year hiatus with an otherworldly anthem called “Holes.” Produced by Olof Dreijer (one half of The Knife) and based on a porn poem (or “pornem”) by activist Amanda Apetrea, this is not your standard electro-pop song. “I free my eyes, at the start of time,” the Swedish alt-pop artist begins mysteriously. “Maybe this is an obsession of a witchy kind.” The track then twists and turns into a meditation-like mantra.

“Blows through an empty canyon, I’m your wind,” she chants. “And I lose myself inside.” Robyn shares her thoughts on “Holes” in the press release. “Zhala carves out her freedom with her voice,” the pop icon muses. “I love it so much. When I heard her voice the first time, it was like getting a message from the future… a signal from an alien Rosie Gaines. I’m so proud to be releasing her new single. ‘Holes’ is beautiful and light to dance to even though it talks about the darker parts of our existence.” Listen below.

