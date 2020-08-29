Zella Day’s ‘Where Does The Devil Hide’ Is One Of The Best EPs Of 2020

Zella Day resurfaced earlier this year with a new single called “People Are Strangers.” A hazy love song (of sorts) that evokes the sounds of California in the ’60s and ’70s, her first single in five, very-long years sets the tone for Where Does The Devil Hide. Showing all the songwriting nous and aptitude for creating atmosphere that made Kicker one of the best albums of the 2010s, Zella’s latest body of work is an eclectic, captivating triumph.

After putting her spin on the torch song, the 25-year-old dabbles in disco on the groovy — in an Austin Powers kind of way — “My Game,” descends into psychedelia on “Purple Haze” and bares her heart on the deliriously romantic “Only A Dream.” Zella closes the album with a sunny tune called “Benny My Dear,” which is equal parts Herb Alpert and The Carpenters. If you want to escape 2020, even for 16 glorious minutes, listen to Zella’s Where Does The Devil Hide EP (below) and drift away.

