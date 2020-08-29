Jazmine Sullivan Returns With Soulful Ballad “Lost One”

Arriving amid the chaos of the year’s busiest New Music Friday was a new single from Jazmine Sullivan. Apart from a handful of collaborations, the R&B queen has been on hiatus since 2015. Which makes “Lost One” a very big deal. “You know when you lost one, you go out and fuck different people to cope,” she begins the soulful ballad candidly. “You drink and you drink and get faded, you feel like that’s your only option.” It turns out that the 12-time Grammy nominee is beating eaten by regret.

“Just don’t have too much fun without me,” Jazmine begs on chorus over Dave Watson’s minimal production. “Please don’t forget about me, try not to love no one.” What inspired the song? “[It’s] about being careless with someone’s heart and having to live in regret from losing them,” the 33-year-old explains. “Loss is all around us, and it’s important to cherish the people you love before it’s too late.” With any luck, there will be an announcement regarding Jazmine’s long-awaited 4th album in the coming weeks. Listen to “Lost One” below.

