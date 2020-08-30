Katy Perry Sizzles In “Champagne Problems” Video

Katy Perry can add “real-life superwoman” to her resume after dropping a baby and a new album within 24 hours. The pop icon has also managed to keep churning out videos at a staggering rate. After charming with a series of animated visuals, the new-mom steps in front of the camera for “Champagne Problems.” Filmed a year ago (hence no baby bump), the disco-tastic clip finds Katy serving looks and mirrored special-effects. Which captures the retro-vibe of the song perfectly.

“Make-ups to the breakups, times we coulda gave up,” the Smile goddess croons, seemingly to fiancé Orlando Bloom. “We put the dirty work in, so now we know it’s worth it.” Katy then celebrates the happy place she currently finds herself in: “‘Cause, baby, all we got are champagne problems now.” If you like this bop, be sure to check out “Tucked.” Another Johan Carlsson production, it serves as a companion piece — both sonically and thematically — to “Champagne Problems.” Watch below.

