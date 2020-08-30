Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” Video Gets 2020 Update

Wholly penned and produced by Michael Jackson, “They Don’t Care About Us” is one of the most potent protest songs of all time. In fact, the lyrics arguably ring truer in 2020 than they did when the track was first released in 1996. “Tell me what has become of my life, I have a wife and two children who love me,” the King of Pop seethes. “I am the victim of police brutality, now I’m tired of being the victim of hate.” His conclusion is hard to disagree with: “All I want to say is that they don’t really care about us.”

On what would have been Michael’s 62nd birthday, Spike Lee (who directed the song’s original videos) presents “They Don’t Care About Us (2020).” It combines both 1996 visuals with footage from Black Lives Matter protests around the world. “Great Protest Songs Can’t Get Old, Stale Or Non-relevant Because The Struggle Still Continues,” the famed director shares in a statement. “That’s Why THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US IS The Anthem During This Chaotic, Pandemic World We Are All Living In.”

“To Celebrate Michael Jackson’s Born Day, We Have Made The THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US 2020 Short Film To Continue The Struggle For Equality For All,” Spike continues. “That’s The Truth, Ruth. Be Safe.” Watch the powerful clip below.

