Watch All Of The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Performances

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place tonight (August 30) and it was a relatively painless experience — particularly given the limitations imposed by COVID-19. While the show itself was stilted and somewhat sterile, the performances made up for it. BTS reminded viewers that their stage presence is unparalleled with a sizzling rendition of “Dynamite,” while Maluma and CNCO represented Latin-pop with blockbuster performances of “Hawái” and “Beso” respectively.

The night’s most elaborate setup belonged to Lady Gaga, who delivered a medley of Chromatica bops including “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande. Miley Cyrus, on the other hand, opted for a minimal approach with a strikingly staged presentation of “Midnight Sky.” Other performers included The Weeknd (“Blinding Lights”), Doja Cat (“Say So” and “Like That”), Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer and the Black Eyed Peas. Check out all of the night’s performances below.

Who had your favorite performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!