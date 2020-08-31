Miley Cyrus & Lady Gaga Enjoy Sales Boost After MTV VMAs

2020 MTV VMAs Performances Watch all of the performances from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. MORE >>

One of the best ways to gauge the GP’s favorite performances at the MTV Video Music Awards is to keep an eye on the songs that surge in downloads and streaming the following day. After last night’s show, a handful of acts enjoyed a big boost. BTS’ “Dynamite” was number one on iTunes before and after the ceremony, but the fact that they held off all-comers proves how much viewers enjoyed their choreography-filled display. Another clear winner was The Weeknd, who returned to the top five on iTunes with “Blinding Lights.”

Other artists to impress at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards included Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus. Mother Monster’s elaborate Chromatica medley was a hit on social media and “Rain On Me,” her chart-topping collaboration with Ariana Grande, returned to the top 10 on iTunes. Miley enjoyed a similar boost from her stylish rendition of “Midnight Sky,” which was one of the few new-ish songs performed at the show. You can revisit all of the performances from last night here and pick your favorite.

