Dagny Announces New Single “It’s Only A Heartbreak”

Dagny Interview Norwegian pop star Dagny talks debut album 'Strangers / Lovers.' MORE >>

Dagny already has two of the year’s best singles under her belt thanks to “Come Over” and “Somebody.” No doubt, she will be hoping to make it three when “It’s Only A Heartbreak” drops on Friday (September 4). The introduction to the second installment of Strangers / Lovers is expected to be a breakup anthem. After all, the two-part project documents the life cycle of a relationship from strangers to lovers — and then back again. Dagny fleshed out the concept in our Q&A earlier this year.

“I decided that it was going to be a two-part album because if I was going to just put all the songs together, it wouldn’t have benefited the story,” the Scandinavian pop queen explains. “I feel like this makes a lot more sense. You’re going into the summer, you’re going into a lighter period, so you want upbeat songs. Then the other half, you’re going into autumn and it’s getting a bit darker. That means slower tempo and heartbreak. It was just perfect for the whole of concept of the album.”

See Dagny’s announcement below. Strangers / Lovers arrives on October 2.

Are you excited for the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!