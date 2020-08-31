BTS Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100 With “Dynamite”

They did it! BTS makes history — again — by becoming the first K-Pop act to reach (let alone debut at) number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Dynamite.” The septet’s disco-tinged banger was aided by blockbuster digital sales. The Army snapped up 265,000 copies, which is the highest first-week tally since Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” BTS also benefited from an extremely clever rollout that included limited edition physical copies, a remix EP and dual videos — all of which count towards the Billboard Hot 100.

While the usual outlets will run their stories about the “K-Pop craze” like it’s a novelty, BTS has been working towards this achievement for years. They have built up their US Army (or fan base) with touring, heavy promotion, superstar collaborations and iconic awards show performances. And, little by little, the biggest band in the word has been rewarded with higher debuts on the Billboard Hot 100. “Fake Love” crashed into the chart at number 10, “Boy With Luv” reached number eight and “ON” debuted at number four.

