Katy Perry Releases Moving “Resilient” Visual

At this rate, it looks like we are getting at least one video (some already have two) for each song on Katy Perry’s Smile. The latest to arrive is a moving stop-motion animation for “Resilient,” which shares the superstar’s personal journey from unsigned teenager, arriving in LA with little more than a guitar and a dream, to new-mom. It’s beautifully measured (there are cute references to all of her eras for fans, but it also works for the casual viewer) and suits the defiant ballad perfectly.

Produced by Stargate, “Resilent” is essentially about navigating life’s highs and lows. Which becomes a lot easier when you realize that most calamities abate in the end. “I know there’s gotta be rain if I want the rainbows,” Katy begins the song. “And I know the higher I climb, the harder the wind blows.” That takes us to the soaring chorus: “I am resilient, born to be brilliant,” the enduring hitmaker belts. “You’ll see me grow right through the cracks.” Watch the touching visual below.

