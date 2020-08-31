From Reality Star To Rap Queen: Cardi B’s Style Evolution

For a while there, it looked like Cardi B might suffer from the dreaded sophomore slump. The singles the rapper released after Invasion Of Privacy didn’t really click and she was experiencing something of a backlash on social media. However, the 27-year-old wasn’t going to let go of the bag that easily. Cardi’s hilarious Instagram videos kept spirits high in the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic and she then teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for arguably the biggest song of the year.

Yes, there’s no stopping Cardi’s “WAP.” The eye-popping bop debuted at number one (her fourth) and is already double platinum. Believe it or not, the song even became a political talking point. To celebrate the “Bodak Yellow” queen’s comeback, I have curated a gallery of pics that captures her style evolution from rising reality star to the MET Gala-attending rap icon of today. There are glamorous gowns, plunging necklines, camp couture and wigs of every shape and color. Click through the gallery up top.

