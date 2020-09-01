Miley Cyrus Performs “Midnight Sky,” Covers Billie Eilish For ‘Live Lounge’

Miley Cyrus isn’t going to let you sleep on “Midnight Sky.” The pop star performed her dreamy disco anthem on Sunday night’s MTV VMAs and was rewarded with a substantial surge in downloads. She then kicked up the promo by delivering a three-song set for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Miley got the party started with “Midnight Sky,” which she performed by candlelight with a group of masked musicians. The new arrangement transformed the song into a mellow mid-tempo moment with a twangy rock edge.

That provided the perfect segue into “Slide Away,” one of 2019’s most underrated pop songs. This is one of those gems that just didn’t click despite being very, very good. It’s a tradition for Live Lounge guests to perform a cover and Miley didn’t disappoint by belting out a sweet rendition of Billie Eilish’s “my future.” Choosing a defiantly optimistic song takes courage in 2020, but the 27-year-old sells it brilliantly. Watch Miley’s entire set below and revisit the glamorous “Midnight Sky” video here.

