SuperM Unleashes The “Tiger Inside” On New Banger

A couple of weeks ago, SuperM introduced Super One — their much-anticipated debut album — with an English-language banger called “100.” The K-Pop Kings now follow it up with a defiant anthem called “Tiger Inside,” which is about unleashing the beast and overcoming life’s hardships. This time around, the song is mainly in Korean. However, there is a sprinkling of English phrases like “bring it on,” “hands in the air” and “dinner’s ready.” As usual, the 7-member troupe comes through with a dazzling, choreography-filled visual.

Where does SuperM fit into the K-Pop scene? Well, they are literally a super group. Comprised of idols from boy bands SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV, the guys came out swinging with their first EP in 2019. The self-titled set debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 — and shot straight to the top of the Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Digital Album, World Album, Top Current Album, Internet Album and World Digital Song Sales charts. No doubt, they will be hoping to make a similar splash with Super One (due September 25).

