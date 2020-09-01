Monica Returns With Lil Baby-assisted “Trenches”

Monica and Brandy captured the imagination of social media last night (August 31) with their Verzuz battle. Given their standing as ’90s R&B icons, it was always going to be a close call — but Monica might have just snatched the win. Never one to let promotion go to waste, the “Angel Of Mine” chart-topper quickly rolled out a new single called “Trenches” featuring Lil Baby. Produced by The Neptunes, this is a melodic mid-tempo love song that evokes the 39-year-old’s After The Storm era (at least, to me).

“Love is what you make it, I’ll give you my heart if you promise that you won’t break it,” Lil Baby begins “Trenches.” Monica takes over from there. “I’m watching in plain view, you caught up, entangled,” she coos. “In the web of the world, I wish I could save you.” The enduring hitmaker makes an emotional plea on the chorus: “Deep down, you’re an angel… don’t let the game keep playin’ you.” The title track of Monica’s upcoming 9th LP is already top 10 on iTunes. Listen to the R&B anthem below.

