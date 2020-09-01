Christina Aguilera Performs “Reflection”/”Loyal Brave True” Medley

If there’s one thing Christina Aguilera is gonna do, it’s serve VOCALS. The pop icon performed a stunning medley of “Reflection” and “Loyal Brave True” (in her backyard) to promote Disney’s Mulan, and hit a couple of notes that could probably be heard in space. In other words, she absolutely nailed it. Of course, Xtina rolled out a 2020 update of “Reflection” last week. The new version, which stays faithful to the original, has been a huge hit on social media and continues to edge up the iTunes download chart.

“Look at me, you may think you see,” Xtina begins the 1998 ballad. “Who I really am, but you’ll never know me.” She struggles with her identity on the timeless chorus. “Who is that girl I see, staring straight back at me?” the enduring hitmaker belts. “When will my reflection show, who I am inside?” Mulan was originally scheduled to be released in March, but then COVID-19 struck and Disney decided to make it a Disney+ exclusive. The film debuts on September 4 and is all-but guaranteed to be a blockbuster hit.

Did you love Xtina’s medley? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!