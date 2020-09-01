Christina Aguilera Performs “Reflection”/”Loyal Brave True” Medley

Mike Wass | September 1, 2020 3:08 pm
CREDIT: Disney Music
Christina's 'Mulan' Ballad
Christina Aguilera contributes 'Loyal Brave True' to the 'Mulan' soundtrack.

If there’s one thing Christina Aguilera is gonna do, it’s serve VOCALS. The pop icon performed a stunning medley of “Reflection” and “Loyal Brave True” (in her backyard) to promote Disney’s Mulan, and hit a couple of notes that could probably be heard in space. In other words, she absolutely nailed it. Of course, Xtina rolled out a 2020 update of “Reflection” last week. The new version, which stays faithful to the original, has been a huge hit on social media and continues to edge up the iTunes download chart.

“Look at me, you may think you see,” Xtina begins the 1998 ballad. “Who I really am, but you’ll never know me.” She struggles with her identity on the timeless chorus. “Who is that girl I see, staring straight back at me?” the enduring hitmaker belts. “When will my reflection show, who I am inside?” Mulan was originally scheduled to be released in March, but then COVID-19 struck and Disney decided to make it a Disney+ exclusive. The film debuts on September 4 and is all-but guaranteed to be a blockbuster hit.

