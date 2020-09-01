Katy Perry Drops “What Makes A Woman” Visual

At this rate, it looks like Katy Perry’s Smile is going to be a visual album. More than half of the songs already have a video (or two) and the content just keeps coming. The latest to arrive is a beautiful animation for “What Makes A Woman.” The clip celebrates the divine feminine in all its guises and captures the lullaby-like quality of the ballad perfectly. “Is it the way that I praise you? The way that I please you?” Katy sings in the first verse. “Or how fast I change my mind and get scared that I might leave you?”

The enduring hitmaker then rolls out some advice on the twangy chorus. “Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t describe what makes a woman,” the new-mom belts. “She’s always been a perfect mystery.” Given the limitations of 2020, no one can fault Katy for not giving fans an era. The pop icon has served visuals, hosted livestreams, done countless interviews and given some of the best performances of 2020. Not only that, but Katy delivered a near-perfect pop album. Watch her latest video below.

