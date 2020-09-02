New Find: Eryn Martin’s Glitchy “Middle Class”

The Canadian pop scene is thriving right now with breakout stars like Tate McRae, ren, Anna Sofia and Abby Sage generating major buzz. A name to add to that list is Eryn Martin. There is a key difference, however. The 23-year-old’s music skewers alt. Yes, there are pop hooks and she knows her way around a catchy chorus, but sonically — anything goes. Everything from samba drums to hip-hop beats find a home in her offbeat brand of pop. The common thread is Eryn’s knock for melody and her unique world view.

Take “Middle Class.” The newcomer’s latest single is an antidote to the bragging and wealth worship innate to popular music. Instead, she celebrates her roots and partying on a budget. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it’s about how much fun you’re having,” Eryn explains in the press release. “Shitty bars, and sketchy house parties will forever be my favorite memories. Reality is we’re broke but we party like the rich.” On the strength of this, and previous singles “Blonde” and “Namesez,” her debut EP is going to be a treat.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!