Foxes’ Hot Streak Continues With “Friends In The Corner”

UK pop star Foxes returned from a three-year hiatus in May with a euphoric bop called “Love Not Loving You” and the followed it up with “Woman,” a stripped-back ballad about reclaiming your power. She now makes it three perfect pop songs in a row with “Friends In The Corner.” Produced by Oli Bayston, the bittersweet banger addresses the way relationships grow or wither with the passage of time. “We were younger then, we were half the age,” Louisa Rose Allen (her real name) begins. “We could see it all through a careless lens, my friend.”

That takes us to the melancholy chorus. “All of my friends in the corner, everybody’s looking like they need someone,” she belts. “Together we’re not getting older, but everybody’s looking like they need someone.” What inspired the song? “It was a weekend away with a close group of friends and I considered them to be strong and together, but for some reason at that time they all showed a vulnerable side I’d never seen before,” Foxes reveals. “It really hit home that we shouldn’t take each other for granted and we’ve really got to look out for our friends.”

“It’s becoming more and more apparent that we all suffer from mental health issues on some level and at different times in our lives,” the Brit continues. “There really shouldn’t be any stigma around this anymore. We’re all in it together.” Watch the moving video, in which Foxes plays a tattoo artist, below.

