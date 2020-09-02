Jordan Suaste Releases Video for Viral Hit “Body”

Jordan Suaste ranks as one of 2020’s most exciting newcomers thanks to “Body.” The 19-year-old’s debut single was first embraced on TikTok and then went viral on Spotify. It has now amassed more than 20 million streams — a figure that is certain to increase exponentially with the arrival of an empowering video. Directed by Anastasia Lebedeva Delmark, the visual shows a group of women being presented in a museum with offensive labels. They come to life and reclaim their power, which is very much in line with the message of the lyrics.

“I’m not a toy to play with, not just a sight to see,” the Salt Lake City singer/songwriter, who dropped out of high school at 16 to pursue music full-time, asserts in a verse. “My mind is worth its weight in gold, I’m not a dime a dozen.” By the time the chorus arrives, Jordan is ready to take a stand. “Body, I’m more than my body,” he sings. “Don’t owe you a thing, no, not at all.” If you love the song, be sure to check out the talented teenager’s one other release, “Hookup Culture.” He is definitely One To Watch.

