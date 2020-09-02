Tate McRae Cracks Billboard Hot 100 With “you broke me first”

Tate McRae’s rapid ascent continues with her very first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. After racking up more than 150 million cumulative streams, “you broke me first” debuts at number 95. And that’s just the start. The 17-year-old’s biting kiss-off is making huge streaming gains (it’s currently one of the top 40 most-streamed songs on US Spotify) and surging in downloads following her stellar performance at the MTV VMAs. What’s the appeal? Well, “you broke me first” is a serious mood for anyone who has ever been burnt in love.

“Maybe you don’t like talking too much about yourself,” Tate begins the song. “But you shoulda told me that you were thinking ’bout someone else.” Her dude eventually comes crawling back and the Canadian teen lets him know exactly how she feels. “Now suddenly you’re asking for it back, could you tell me where’d you get the nerve?” the breakout star asks on the chorus. “I don’t really care how bad it hurts, when you broke me first.” Watch the video below and check out Tate’s debut EP, which dropped before this single, here.

