Katy Perry Unleashes “Smile” Remixes From Joel Corry & Giorgio Moroder

Katy Perry is really ticking all the boxes for Smile. The superstar has spoiled us with an outpouring of content, from interviews and live streams to alternate album covers and animated visuals. Club remixes are next on the agenda and Katy isn’t afraid to bring out the big guns. She commissioned disco legend Giorgio Moroder and Joel Corry, who currently has the number one song in the UK with the MNEK-voiced “Head & Heart,” to work their magic on “Smile.” And they both deliver bangers in their signature style.

Giorgio’s take is wonderfully retro, beefing up the percussion and diving deeper into disco as the song progresses. Given the revival of that genre, his remix of “Smile” is very on-trend. Joel, on the other hand, takes a modern approach. Electro-house is the Brit’s speciality and he artfully transforms Katy’s mid-tempo bop into club fodder. You can listen to both remixes below. I wonder what else the new-mom has up her sleeve for this era. Something tells me she isn’t quite done yet.

Do you love the remixes? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!