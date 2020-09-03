Ava Max Drops Loved-Up Banger “OMG What’s Happening”

Ava Max rolls out “OMG What’s Happening” as the latest single from her much-anticipated debut LP, Heaven & Hell. Produced by Cirkut, the loved-up banger finds the pop star head over heels. “Oh my God, what’s happening? Thought I was fine,” she begins the bop over disco-tinged production. “I told you I don’t need your love like three, four thousand times.” By the chorus, Ava is ready to admit that she’s smitten. “Look what you’ve done, look what you’ve done to me,” the 26-year-old coos. “I got everything I wanted… you’re everything I want.”

In addition to treating fans to a new banger, Ava also revealed the tracklist of Heaven & Hell. The album is spilt into three categories — Heaven, Purgatory and Hell. The happier material (“Kings & Queens” and “OMG What’s Happening”) falls under the former, while grittier fare like “Who’s Laughing Now” and “Sweet But Psycho” is housed in the latter. What constitutes Purgatory? Well, that honor goes to the hitmaker’s 20019 single, “Torn.” See the full tracklist below and listen to “OMG What’s Happening” at the bottom of the post.

Side A – Heaven:

1. H.E.A.V.E.N

2. Kings & Queens

3. Naked

4. Tattoo

5. OMG What’s Happening

6. Call Me Tonight

7. Born to the Night

Purgatory:

8. Torn

Side B – Hell:

9. Take You To Hell

10. Who’s Laughing Now

11. Belladonna

12. Rumors

13. So Am I

14. Salt

15. Sweet But Psycho

