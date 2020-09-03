FINNEAS Dares To Hope On “What They’ll Say About Us”

FINNEAS follows up his Blood Harmony EP (and its subsequent deluxe edition) with a cautiously optimistic ballad called “What They’ll Say About Us.” Inspired by the events of 2020, the 6-time Grammy winner’s latest is about perseverance in the face of adversity. “You’re tired now, lie down,” he begins over an elegant piano arrangement. “I’ll be waiting to give you the good news.” FINNEAS then looks to the future on the chorus. “We’ve got the time to take the world and make it better than it ever was,” the-23-year-old promises. “That’s what they’ll say about us.”

“I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in Downtown LA,” FINNEAS begins. “During that time, I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19. Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus.”

“This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year,” he continues. “I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.” Watch the striking, one-take video below.

