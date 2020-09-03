New Find: Blake Rose Rolls Out “Ordinary People” Video

With two viral hits (“Lost” and “Gone”) under his belt, Blake Rose already ranks as one of the breakout stars of 2020. His hot streak continues with “Ordinary People,” a delicate love song, which arrived in June. “Met you out late last night, lost my voice but you didn’t mind,” the Aussie singer/songwriter croons. “Held my waist to your own, danced all night and kissed me slow.” He looks to the future on the chorus: “I really hope that you don’t leave like ordinary people, but a fool could see that you would never be in love as deep.”

It turns out, the song is a musical diary entry. “I don’t fall for people very easily, but when I do it’s hard and very spontaneous,” the 21-year-old reveals. “I was hanging out with this girl for no longer than a week, but I fell head over heels and this song is a result of that. It’s a word for word recount of exactly what happened during that brief but unforgettable period of time.” Today (September 3), Blake releases a lonesome visual. It finds him performing the song in the back of a car parked at a remote lookout. Watch below.

