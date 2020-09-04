Anna Clendening Drops “Sorry That I Do That” From ‘Evolve’ EP

Mike Wass | September 4, 2020 12:05 am
CREDIT: Atlantic Records
Earlier this year, Anna Clendening made her major-label debut with an emotional track called “Get Me.” The singer/songwriter, who first built a following on Vine and then appeared on America’s Got Talent, returns with “Sorry That I Do That” — a brutally-honest song about mental health. “I’m getting tired of the same old story, all of this dysfunction’s getting boring,” she begins. “Stuck in a cycle with you, lose my mind every night not trying to.” By the time we reach the chorus, Anna is ready to apologize.

“I fucking hate it when I say I hate you, why do I say shit even when it’s not true?” the 27-year-old ponders. “Sorry that I do that.” It turns out, the song is a form a musical therapy. “[It’s] a song I wrote about my borderline personality disorder without even knowing it,” Anna reveals. “I hope it can bring some light to others dealing with it too.” “Sorry I Do That” and “Get Me” will both feature on the breakout star’s much-anticipated debut EP, Evolve (due October 2). Check out the tracklist below and listen to her latest single at the bottom of the post.

Anna’s Evolve EP:

1. Get Me

2. Sorry That I Do That

3. Love Song

4. Fazed

5. Call It Like It Is

