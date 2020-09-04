Mariah Carey Rolls Out Spanish EP & Other #MC30 Goodies

May Mariah Carey’s #MC30 celebrations never end! The living legend is celebrating 30 years at the top with a weekly dispatch of rarities. The highlight of this week’s haul is an EP called Mariah En Espańol, which contains Spanish-language versions of “Hero,” “My All” and “Open Arms.” There are even a couple of club remixes. Other goodies are related to Mimi’s 1998 compilation album, #1’s. For starters, there are remixes of “Do You Know Where You’re Going To (Theme From ‘Mahogany’).”

Of course, that ballad also found a home on certain editions of Rainbow as a bonus track. Next up is a remix EP for “I Still Believe,” which spans a whopping 13 tracks. I’ve always loved Mariah’s cover of Brenda K. Starr’s biggest hit, so this is a special treat. Last and kind of least is “Sweetheart,” a collaboration with Jermaine Dupri. The song originally featured on the producer’s Life In 1472 album, before finding a home on #1’s. Listen to this week’s bounty of #MC30 releases below.

Mariah En Español EP:

“Do You Know Where You’re Going To” Remix EP:

“I Still Believe” Remix EP:

“Sweetheart” Remix EP:

