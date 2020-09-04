Ozuna Links With Sia & Doja Cat On ‘ENOC’ Highlight “Del Mar”

Latin superstar Ozuna just released his fourth album in four years. ENOC is a summery, 20-track odyssey that includes the hits “Caramelo” (one of the best Latin-pop songs of 2020) and “Despeinada.” Somewhat curiously, the most accessible track on the ENOC hasn’t been rolled out as a single yet. Featuring Sia and Doja Cat, “Del Mar” is a summery, bilingual bop that evokes sandy beaches and ice-cold cocktails. “Kiss my skin, I won’t tell lies,” Doja spits on her first verse. “Lucky son of a gun, I give you that no stress life.”

After singing in Spanish, Sia has an English-language moment towards the end of the song. “I love the way that you smile, I love the way that you smell,” the Aussie hitmaker purrs. “I love the faces you make when you story-tell.” This could be the crossover hit Ozuna has been working towards. “ENOC is an album that means a lot to me, as it is a reflection of the musical essence that marked the beginning of my career; but also includes what I have learned in my career as I’ve been able to travel the world,” the Puerto Rican superstar explains.

“My team and I worked hard on this album, recognizing that in these difficult times, music is the best escape and relief,” he continues. Stream ENOC in full below, or just skip straight to “Del Mar” at the bottom of the post.

Stream ENOC in full:

Listen to “Del Mar”:

