Usher Announces ‘The Las Vegas Residency’

Usher is the latest superstar to set up shop in Las Vegas. Following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Celine Dion, the R&B legend will kick off The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum on July 16, 2021. Given that Sin City has been shut down for most of the year, it’s encouraging that promoters see the light at the end of the tunnel. And, honestly, if I have to wear a hazmat suit to see Usher perform all his hits and new music in a semi-intimate venue, I’m okay with that.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” the enduring hitmaker stated in the press release. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!” Tickets for general admission start at a very reasonable $59, but there are VIP packages for super-fans including meet and greets. Find out more about the ticketing options here and check out the announcement video below.

