Shania Twain Releases Multiple ‘The Woman In Me’-Era EPs

Shania Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Woman In Me in style! The country legend will release The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition on October 2 (pre-order here), which comes in multiple formats including the standard remastered album on CD and vinyl as well as special 2CD and 3CD configurations. Oh, and she’s also releasing remix EPs in the lead-up to the release date. A couple of weeks ago, Shania rolls out a 3-track “Any Man Of Mine” EP and now backs it up with three versions of “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

“When I originally released this song back in 1995, a lot of people found it shocking (most of my songs were apparently – ha!) but it became one of the fan favorites and I always believe YOU guys to be the best judges,” the 55-year-old wrote on social media. It’s nice to see Shania and her label giving this album the treatment it deserves. Despite the fact that it sold a whopping 12 million copies in the US album, The Woman In Me was overshadowed by the record-breaking success of Come On Over. Listen to the EPs below.

