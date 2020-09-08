Jennifer Lopez Says New Music Is “Just Around The Corner”

Jennifer Lopez has been hinting at new music for a while now, but so far the only thing she has released this year is a remix of “If You Had My Love.” That’s all about to change. “Can u feeeeeel it… new music just around the corner!” the ultimate triple threat captioned a studio pic with super-producer/songwriter Ryan Tedder. At this point, J.Lo might be hitting us with multiple projects. She has hinted at a Latin banger in previous posts (“it’s summertime and we’re cookin’ up something muy caliente“) and has recorded two songs with Maluma.

“He has a few songs in the film,” Jennifer revealed in the Colombian star’s Variety cover story, referencing the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me. “The truth is that we had such a fun and natural chemistry that we wanted to do more after filming.” With any luck 2020 will be the year that Jenny’s long-awaited 9th album drops. After all, the Super Bowl LIV co-headliner and Oscar-robbed Hustlers actress has been chipping away at it since at least 2016. See J.Lo’s latest update on new music below.

