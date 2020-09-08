Kiiara, DeathbyRomy & PVRIS Team Up For “Numb”

With artfully-crafted gems like “I Still Do” and “Never Let You,” Kiiara’s debut album (due later this fall) is coming together nicely. Today, the 25-year-old reveals another piece of the puzzle with “Numb” — an emo-anthem featuring DeathbyRomy and PVRIS. “Too many people have tried to control me over the years and it had taken a toll on me,” Kiiara says of the song’s inspiration. “I was exhausted from trying to explain myself and it felt as if people would wait for me to be at my weakest and most vulnerable to swoop in and manipulate my view on things.”

“It was debilitating and I felt like I was in a tunnel all alone,” she continues. “I shut down completely.” It’s a feeling that her collaborators could relate to. “When Kiiara asked me to jump on this song and I heard the production, I knew I’d kill it so I had to,” DeathbyRomy quips. “Not to mention, three badass women on one song? No brainer.” PVRIS was equally enthusiastic. “At the start of quarantine Kiiara sent the track over and I immediately loved the vibe and was excited to hop on the track.” Listen to the gloomy bop below.

